* Obama, Republicans at odds over taxes
* Obama pushing for passage of jobs plan
By John O'Callaghan
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 President Barack Obama urged
Republican lawmakers on Saturday to spell out exactly what they
can and cannot support in his $447 billion plan to create jobs,
saying it was "time for Congress to get its act together."
Obama, whose re-election chances in November 2012 are
clouded by high unemployment and a sluggish economy, has said
his jobs bill should be funded mainly by ending tax breaks for
corporations and limiting deductions for the rich.
Republicans oppose those ideas, along with some of Obama's
fellow Democrats. But Republican leaders, wary of being cast as
foes of job creation during tough economic times, have said
there are some elements of the plan worth considering.
"Some Republicans in Congress have said that they agree
with certain parts of this jobs bill. If so, it's time for them
to tell me what those proposals are," Obama said in his weekly
radio address. "And if they're opposed to this jobs bill, I'd
like to know what exactly they're against."
Democrat Harry Reid, the Senate majority leader, has said
he will bring up the bill for consideration this year, but it
is not clear when in a climate of discord in Washington.
Obama sent his plan -- a mix of infrastructure projects and
other stimulus spending plus tax relief for small businesses
and workers -- to Congress three weeks ago.
The president, who pushed through an $800 billion economic
stimulus bill in 2009, has criticized Republicans for standing
in the way of his initiatives at almost every turn. Republicans
retort that Obama's spending and regulatory policies have
slowed the economic recovery and job creation.
"This jobs bill contains the kinds of proposals that
Democrats and Republicans have supported in the past," Obama
said in his address. "It is time for Congress to get its act
together and pass this jobs bill so I can sign it into law."
Democrats in the Senate are looking at ways to pay for the
jobs program beyond just raising taxes on the rich, lawmakers
said on Friday.
No decisions have been made, Democratic aides said, but
they acknowledged the alternatives may include other tax hikes
or savings through spending cuts.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)