WASHINGTON Oct 4 U.S. President Barack Obama will call on Republican leaders in Congress to put his entire $447 billion jobs plan to a vote, rather than breaking it into pieces, to show the position of each lawmaker.

"Put this jobs bill up for a vote so that the entire country knows where everyone stands," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters, reading from an excerpt of a speech Obama will give later on Tuesday.

Obama, seeking re-election in 2012, has taken a hit to his approval ratings over high unemployment and fears the United States could suffer another recession.