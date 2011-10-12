WASHINGTON Oct 12 President Barack Obama vowed to keep pushing for passage of his $447 billion jobs package on Wednesday after the bill failed in the U.S. Senate, and said he would not take "no" for an answer.

"A Republican minority got together as a group and blocked this jobs bill from passing the Senate," Obama told a Hispanic forum in Washington. "We will keep organizing and we will keep pressuring and we will keep voting until this Congress finally meets its responsibilities." (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull)