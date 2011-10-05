WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. millionaires and billionaires should pay more taxes to help fund President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs program, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid declared on Wednesday.

Reid made the comments in Senate speech before Democratic leaders announce a funding plan for the jobs bill later in the day. Said Reid: "Democrats have listened to the American people, and they have been very clear: It is time for millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share to help this country thrive."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro; editing by Doina Chiacu)