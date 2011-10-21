London or Paris? Choice proves a taxing question for bankers
LONDON, Feb 6 Forget fine wine, haute cuisine and art ... the big question from London's bankers for a French delegation trying to lure them to Paris was, how much tax will I pay?
WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a popular piece of President Barack Obama's stimulus plan -- one to raise taxes on millionaires to create or protect 400,000 jobs for teachers and firefighters.
The vote was 50-50 on Thursday evening, 10 short of the 60 votes needed to clear a Republican procedural roadblock.
The action came shortly before Democrats were expected to block a Republican bid to stimulate the economy by repealing a pending 3 percent business withholding tax.
The opposing positions underscored the difficulty of finding common ground on job creation, which is certain to be a key issue in the presidential and congressional elections in November 2012. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.12 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.