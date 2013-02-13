By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Texas Governor Rick
Perry's latest sales pitch to California businesses boils down
to four words: Texas is no California.
"Building a business is tough. But I hear building a
business in California is next to impossible," Perry says in a
cheeky radio ad that aired ahead of his tour of the Golden State
this week. "See why our low taxes, sensible regulations and fair
legal system are just the thing to get your business moving to
Texas."
The Republican governor hopes to tap into perennial
discontent among some California businesses over the high taxes
and welter of regulations that have helped California earn the
title of the worst state for business for eight years running in
an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive magazine.
Perry is touring California this week to try to lure
businesses to Texas to continue feeding the state's economic
engine that has propelled it to the lowest unemployment rate
among major states and given the government a surplus when most
states are running deficits.
"This isn't about bashing California - it's about promoting
Texas and the economic climate that we've created to encourage
job creation and prosperity," Perry told reporters by phone from
Laguna Beach, California, on Wednesday.
He said the ad and the trip have generated buzz, getting
people talking about the differences between the two states, and
prompting a spike in the "Texas Wide Open for Business" website
on the first day the ad ran. During the trip, Perry held a
reception for more than 200 California companies that contacted
his office indicating an interest to relocate, he said.
Democratic California Governor Jerry Brown brushed off
Perry's $24,000 ad effort, saying it was "barely a fart," and
many analysts say there is no evidence a meaningful number of
businesses are choosing to leave California or expand elsewhere.
Still, the passage of a Brown-backed voter initiative in
November to raise income taxes on the wealthy has again stirred
up complaints about the state's business climate.
"The disenchantment runs deeper than I'm accustomed to,"
said Joseph Vranich, a consultant who helps companies move into
and out of California.
Vranich said that since the election he has signed five new
clients who want out of California, a process that usually takes
one to two years, versus the seven he typically lands for an
entire year.
RIVALS IN MANY REGARDS
California and Texas, the first and second most populous
U.S. states, have become rivals in a number of ways, with their
polar-opposite politics standing out.
In Democratic California, unions enjoy tremendous clout and
helped rally voters behind the new tax measure. Democrats also
won a super-majority in the state legislature in the November
elections, making the state a test-bed for Democratic policies.
Texas, by contrast, is dominated by pro-business
Republicans. As the "Texas Wide Open for Business" website
points out, the state has zero income tax. It's also known for
minimal environmental and worker health and safety regulations.
The rivalry is also fueled by a desire for bragging rights
over job growth and economic muscle.
Helped by low costs for labor, land, energy and housing,
Texas has been the nation's jobs engine in recent years. Its
jobless rate of 6.1 percent is the lowest of any big state, and
well below the national average of 7.9 percent. Unemployment in
California is 9.8 percent, down from over 12 percent in 2010 but
still the third-highest rate of any state.
California boasts some assets no other state can match, like
its fabled high-tech industry. San Jose, the state's
third-largest city and de facto capital of Silicon Valley, last
year vaulted 50 spots to the top of the Santa Monica,
California-based Milken Institute's 2012 index of
best-performing cities.
In many areas around San Francisco and Los Angeles, home
prices are again on the rise - reflecting a nascent economic
comeback and the state's continuing appeal.
But Texas has a burgeoning tech capital too, in Austin,
which now ranks just behind San Jose as a top-performing city.
And according to Kevin Klowden of the Milken Institute, Texas
now outshines California in exports despite the Golden State's
natural position as a gateway to Asia.
Texas has "decisively taken over the lead from California as
the largest exporting state" by pressing links with Mexico and
encouraging companies exporting to Latin America to locate
operations in the state, Klowden said in a blog post on Monday.
TALKING UP TAX POLICY
Brown, who first served as governor from 1975 to 1983 and
was elected to a second tour in 2010, spent much of the past two
years slashing spending to cope with huge state budget gaps
brought on by the housing meltdown and global financial crisis.
But with new taxes and a recovering economy, the budget is
now in balance, and Brown promises surpluses in the coming
years. He has called on fellow Democrats in the legislature to
hold the line on new spending even as he pushes big
infrastructure projects such as a high-speed rail system.
Texas, by contrast, benefited from an energy boom even as
the national economy was in recession, and currently boasts a $9
billion surplus. Perry wants to change the state constitution to
return revenue when the state brings in more than it needs.
California's tax hikes leave it with rates ranging from 10.3
percent to 12.3 percent on income between $250,000 and $1
million through the 2018 tax year. An extra pre-existing tax for
mental health spending puts the overall tax rate on
millionaires' income at 13.3 percent, the highest of any state.
The temporary increases also included a boost to the sales
tax.
During his swing through California this week, Perry has
also likely been talking up Texas' light regulation - one reason
CKE Restaurants Inc is looking to that state for growth.
Andrew Puzder, chief executive of CKE, said Perry personally
lobbied to try to get the Carpinteria, California-based operator
of Carl's Jr restaurants to plant its headquarters in Texas.
All governors are boosters for their states but Perry is
much more, Puzder said: "He runs his state as an entrepreneur
... He views it as a competing business."
CKE aims to open 300 restaurants in Texas by the end of the
decade, helped by its fast permitting. CKE will open restaurants
in California but only "opportunistically," Puzder said.
Waste Connections Inc Chairman and CEO Ron Mittelstaedt
moved the waste hauler's headquarters just over a year ago to
The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston, from the Sacramento,
California area. The company operates nationwide so it needs to
be centrally located but Mittelstaedt said regulation also drove
the move - as did Texas' pro-business culture.
"I'd take free-market capitalism over socialism any day, and
that was the decision that we made," Mittelstaedt said.
He added that it took Waste Connections 16 months to design
and build a new, 11-story building in Texas, including eight
weeks for permits. He estimated it would have taken three years
just to get the permits in California.
The California Environmental Quality Act is often cited by
critics as a major cause of pointless delays on construction
projects in particular. Brown said at a conference on Tuesday he
supports "reasonable" reform of the four-decades-old law, which
he noted had originally applied only to state projects but that
courts later expanded to cover virtually any development.
But he also indicated that changing the state's
environmental laws was not at the top of his priority list. Many
of his union allies, including the powerful California Labor
Federation, oppose any changes, and environmental regulations
are broadly popular in the state.
"Efforts by big corporations to roll back this important law
put California families, workers and our natural resources at
risk," the labor group's top officer said on Monday.