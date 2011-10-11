WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Senate defeated President Barack Obama's job-creation package on Tuesday in a sign that Washington is likely too paralyzed to take major steps to spur hiring before the 2012 elections

As voting continued, opponents had amassed more than the 40 votes they needed to block the legislation in the Demcratic-controlled Senate.

The vote was not expected to officially close for several hours until one Democratic lawmaker returned to Washington, but that was not expected to affect the outcome.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)