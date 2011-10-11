Oct 10 Business leaders advising U.S. President
Barack Obama how to create jobs outlined a series of proposals
they said could create millions of jobs over several years.
Following are the members of the President's Council on
Jobs and Competitiveness, a group advising the White House on
how to boost employment:
- Jeffrey Immelt, chairman and CEO of GE (GE.N)
- Ursula Burns, chairwoman and CEO of Xerox (XRX.N)
- Steve Case, co-founder of America Online AOL.N
- Kenneth Chenault, chairman and CEO of American Express
(AXP.N)
- John Doerr, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
and board member of Google (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O)
- Roger Ferguson, president and CEO of TIAA-CREF
- Mark Gallogly, co-founder and managing principal of
Centerbridge Partners
- Joseph Hansen, international president of the United Food
and Commercial Workers International Union
- Lewis Hay, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy (NEE.N)
- Gary Kelly, chairman, president and CEO of Southwest
Airlines (LUV.N)
- Ellen Kullman, chairwoman and CEO of DuPont (DD.N)
- A.G. Lafley, former chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble
(PG.N)
- Eric Lander, president and founding director of the Broad
Institute of Harvard and MIT
- Monica Lozano, CEO of impreMedia
- Jim McNerney, chairman, president and CEO of Boeing
(BA.N)
- Darlene Miller, owner and CEO of Permac Industries
- Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel (INTC.O)
- Richard Parsons, senior advisor at private investment
firm Providence Equity Partners Inc.
- Antonio M. Perez, chairman and CEO, Eastman Kodak EK.N
- Penny Pritzker, chairwoman of credit information firm
TransUnion
- Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast (CMCSA.O)
- Matthew Rose, Chairman and CEO, BNSF Railway BNISF.UL
- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook
- Richard L. Trumka, President, AFL-CIO
- Laura D'Andrea Tyson, professor of global management at
the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley and former chair of
the Council of Economic Advisers in the Clinton White House
- Robert Wolf, chairman of UBS Americas and president of
UBS Investment Bank (UBS.N)
- Christopher Che, president and CEO, Hooven-Dayton Corp.
(Source: WhiteHouse.gov)