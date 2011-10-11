Oct 10 Business leaders advising U.S. President Barack Obama how to create jobs outlined a series of proposals they said could create millions of jobs over several years.

Following are the members of the President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness, a group advising the White House on how to boost employment:

- Jeffrey Immelt, chairman and CEO of GE (GE.N)

- Ursula Burns, chairwoman and CEO of Xerox (XRX.N)

- Steve Case, co-founder of America Online AOL.N

- Kenneth Chenault, chairman and CEO of American Express (AXP.N)

- John Doerr, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and board member of Google (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O)

- Roger Ferguson, president and CEO of TIAA-CREF

- Mark Gallogly, co-founder and managing principal of Centerbridge Partners

- Joseph Hansen, international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union

- Lewis Hay, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy (NEE.N)

- Gary Kelly, chairman, president and CEO of Southwest Airlines (LUV.N)

- Ellen Kullman, chairwoman and CEO of DuPont (DD.N)

- A.G. Lafley, former chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble (PG.N)

- Eric Lander, president and founding director of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT

- Monica Lozano, CEO of impreMedia

- Jim McNerney, chairman, president and CEO of Boeing (BA.N)

- Darlene Miller, owner and CEO of Permac Industries

- Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel (INTC.O)

- Richard Parsons, senior advisor at private investment firm Providence Equity Partners Inc.

- Antonio M. Perez, chairman and CEO, Eastman Kodak EK.N

- Penny Pritzker, chairwoman of credit information firm TransUnion

- Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast (CMCSA.O)

- Matthew Rose, Chairman and CEO, BNSF Railway BNISF.UL

- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook

- Richard L. Trumka, President, AFL-CIO

- Laura D'Andrea Tyson, professor of global management at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley and former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Clinton White House

- Robert Wolf, chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS Investment Bank (UBS.N)

- Christopher Che, president and CEO, Hooven-Dayton Corp. (Source: WhiteHouse.gov)