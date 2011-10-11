* Proposals aim at entrepreneurs, energy, foreign funds
* Ideas to be discussed at Pittsburgh meeting with Obama
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 President Barack Obama could
create millions of jobs by attracting more foreign capital to
the United States, helping entrepreneurs and being more
aggressive in energy, business leaders said on Monday.
In a new report, the chief executives of GE (GE.N), Intel
(INTC.O), Boeing (BA.N) and other companies also backed White
House proposals to fix infrastructure like airports, railways
and electricity grids and to expand broadband Internet networks
as a way to boost hiring and speed up flagging growth.
"If Washington can agree on anything, it should be this --
and it should be now," the President's Council on Jobs and
Competitiveness said in the report, to be presented to Obama at
a meeting in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
GE chief executive Jeffrey Immelt, who also chairs the
non-partisan advisory panel, said the long list of proposals --
which include streamlining drug approvals, reducing costs of
initial public offerings and improving air traffic control --
could have a big impact taken together.
"We never thought there was going to be a silver bullet to
create jobs," Immelt told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"What we want to offer the president is a very broad set of
ideas that can help more the economy forward," he said. "It's
comprehensive and it's specific."
Obama, who faces a tough re-election fight in November 2012
with unemployment high and voters fearful of another recession,
has sent his own $447 billion job-creation plan to Congress,
where it has hit hurdles over how it will be funded.
The jobs council, which also includes executives from
Facebook, Eastman Kodak EK.N and DuPont (DD.N), was created
in February to help the White House find ways to promote
growth. [ID:nN1E7990SI]
Its initial findings in June focused on measures with an
immediate jobs impact, like cutting red tape that delays public
works projects and speeding up tourist visa applications.
The latest report focuses speeding job creation over a two-
to five-year period. It includes proposals the council said
"have the potential to create millions of jobs in the years
ahead while improving America's competitive standing."
MORE COMPETITIVE
It seeks to bolster entrepreneurship by changing student
loan repayment rules for graduates who own or work for new
companies and offering visas to foreign-born entrepreneurs who
form or join start-ups in the United States.
The jobs council also calls for a speedier process of
immigrant visa decisions. It proposes foreign graduates who
earn U.S. degrees in science, technology, engineering and math
should get green cards offering them permanent residency.
"Delays all too often result in these talented people
opting to start or join companies in other countries, where
they will compete against American firms," the report said.
It also recommends lower corporate taxes for new companies
in their first three years, a reduced capital gains rate for
investors buying equity in young firms and other measures to
encourage people to launch start-up companies.
The report calls for tax reforms to make it more
competitive for companies to locate in the United States, part
of an effort to attract more foreign direct investment.
It said rising wage and operating costs in India and China
have made the United States more attractive to firms that have
shifted their business abroad in recent years but may want to
return because of strong U.S. universities and research hubs.
"By capitalizing on these shifts in costs with a more
aggressive marketing of America's attractiveness as an
investment destination, the United States has an opportunity to
recapture lost market share and grow jobs previously lost in
tradable sectors," it said.
Some of the ideas, including an infrastructure bank to drum
up finance for projects, have been suggested by Obama but not
gained the traction needed to clear a divided Congress where
Republicans are worried about keeping deficits in check.
Other ideas, including a call for a more aggressive stance
on energy extraction, may be hard for the president's fellow
Democrats to accept in the run-up to the 2012 election.
The report said environmental concerns about three projects
-- the pipeline to transport heavy oil from Canada to Oklahoma
and the Gulf Coast, the resumption of deepwater drilling in the
Gulf of Mexico and the drilling of shale gas supplies -- had
overshadowed their job-creating potential.
"These three streams of private investment could together
support or preserve hundreds of thousands of jobs in the next
few years," it said, also calling for a new federal financing
institution to ensure U.S. energy investments are sufficient
for the country to be a global leader in the field.
