* "Jobs Act" signed into law
* Financial watchdogs fear it could harm investors
* Obama says will scrutinize implementation
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 5 President Barack Obama
signed into law on Thursday a bipartisan bill to kickstart small
business growth, and he promised rigorous oversight to make sure
the measure does not harm investors, as critics have warned.
The bill, which was drafted in the Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives, will make it easier for small
companies to raise capital and make an initial public offering.
It made unusually quick progress through a generally
gridlocked Congress, with Democrats and Republicans eager to be
seen backing business growth in an election year with
unemployment still above 8 percent.
"For startups and small businesses, this bill is a potential
game changer," Obama said at a signing ceremony at the White
House. "Startups and small business will now have access to a
big new pool of potential investors, namely the American
people."
The bill will make it easier for companies to solicit
private investors and it relaxes filing requirements associated
with initial public offerings. It also allows startup companies
to engage in crowdfunding, in which investors take small stakes
in companies over the Internet.
A group of Senate Democrats, regulators and investor
advocates have expressed concerns that the law will roll back
critical shields that protect unsophisticated investors from
securities fraud.
Seeking to blunt such criticism, Obama directed his
administration, including the Justice Department, to keep a
close eye on the bill's effects and said the Securities and
Exchange Commission will play an important role in implementing
the bill.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)