* "Jobs Act" signed into law
* Financial watchdogs fear it could harm investors
* Obama says will scrutinize implementation
(Adds context, detail, reaction)
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 5 President Barack Obama
signed into law on Thursday a bipartisan bill to kickstart small
business growth and he promised rigorous oversight to make sure
the measure does not harm investors, as critics have warned.
The bill to make it easier for small firms to raise capital
and go public marked a rare accomplishment in an gridlocked
Congress. Obama, his fellow Democrats and his Republican foes
were all eager to show voters in an election year that they
could agree on something to boost the fragile economic recovery
and fight high unemployment.
"For startups and small businesses, this bill is a potential
game changer," Obama said at a White House signing ceremony
flanked by lawmakers from both parties. "Startups and small
business will now have access to a big new pool of potential
investors, namely the American people."
The bipartisanship on display on Thursday is unlikely to
last.
Both parties are busy sharpening their election year
messages and there is little left on the congressional agenda
that has the support of both Republicans and Democrats.
The bill, which was drafted in the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives, will make it easier for companies to
solicit private investors and relaxes filing requirements
associated with initial public offerings.
It also allows startup companies to engage in crowdfunding,
in which investors take small stakes in companies over the
Internet.
The measure has the strong backing of business groups and
entrepreneurs, particularly in the technology industry.
Slava Rubin, co-founder of the crowd-funding site Indiegogo,
attended the signing and said in a statement that the bill
would give every American an "equal opportunity to stimulate
tomorrow's new companies and job growth."
Some Democratic lawmakers, regulators and investor
advocates, however, have expressed concerns the new law will
roll back critical shields that protect unsophisticated
investors from securities fraud.
Democratic Senator Carl Levin, who sponsored a failed
amendment to boost investor protections in the bill, warned the
new law would open the door for more "Enron-style frauds."
"When we look back on this day, I'm afraid we will see that
the misnamed JOBS Act hurt investors, made our capital markets
less competitive, and ultimately cost American jobs," he said in
a statement.
Seeking to blunt such criticism, Obama directed his
administration, including the Justice Department, to keep a
close eye on the bill's effects and highlighted protections
already in the legislation.
"To make sure Americans don't get taken advantage of, the
websites where folks will go to fund all these startups and
small businesses will be subject to rigorous oversight," he
said.
He also said the Securities and Exchange Commission will
play an important role in implementing this bill.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro had expressed concern the
original House version of the bill eroded too many critical
investor protections. The Senate fixes, which she welcomed, do
not address all of her issues with the legislation.
The bill signing marked a rare occasion for Republicans and
Democrats to trade back slaps instead of brickbats.
The Republican delegation at the ceremony was led by House
Majority leader Eric Cantor, a frequent critic of the Democratic
president. Cantor has played a leading role in stalling some of
the main components of Obama's jobs plan.
Calling it a "straight up solutions-oriented bill," Cantor
said the legislation "says we're committed in America, we're
open for business."
(Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)