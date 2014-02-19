Feb 18 An Ohio man who rose to fame as "Joe the
Plumber" by challenging then-presidential candidate Barack Obama
on tax policy in 2008 has taken a unionized job with one of the
U.S. Big Three automakers, he said on his website.
Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, a conservative, announced on
Sunday that he recently had the "fortune of being hired by a
great company", Chrysler Corporation, where all workers must be
United Automobile Workers union members.
"Can a conservative work safely and soundly in a union
environment - in a shop filled with union workers, activists,
voters and life-long supporters of the Democrat Party? You
betcha," he wrote in a blog post on JoeforAmerica.com.
On his fourth day at Chrysler, however, as Wurzelbacher was
on a smoke break, he said a coworker called him a "teabagger," a
term he said is usually meant as an insult to Tea Party members.
"Most union workers have not been mean, and quite a few
asked me questions and talked with me and are cool with me," he
wrote. He also wrote that he opposes public unions because
"taxpayers are never properly represented at the bargaining
table."
As for private unions, he wrote that "it's an American
worker's right to unionize for sure, but that being said, don't
expect me not to point out when or if union leadership takes
advantage of union members."
In 2008, Wurzelbacher put himself in the national spotlight
by questioning then-candidate Obama on tax policy as the future
president campaigned door-to-door in an Ohio neighborhood.
Republican 2008 presidential candidate John McCain and
others embraced Wurzelbacher as a working-class everyman who
would be hurt by Obama's tax plans. But his reputation suffered
when it was revealed the tradesman was not, in fact, a licensed
plumber.
Wurzelbacher ran for a U.S. House seat in 2012 but lost in
the general election.