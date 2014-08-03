Aug 2 Singer and "American Idol" finalist Michael Johns has died at the age of 35, the music program said on Saturday. No official cause of death was given.

The Australian-born singer finished eighth on Season 7 of the popular music program, according to a report on his death by People Magazine. He then wrote songs for films, documentaries and other artists, according to People.

The Hollywood Reporter said it was believed Johns died as a result of a blood clot that originated in his ankle.

"Michael Johns was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing," said a statement from the Fox network and American Idol on the program's official Facebook page. "He was a part of our American Idol family and he will be truly missed." (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Dan Grebler)