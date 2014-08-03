Aug 2 Singer and "American Idol" finalist
Michael Johns has died at the age of 35, the music program said
on Saturday. No official cause of death was given.
The Australian-born singer finished eighth on Season 7 of
the popular music program, according to a report on his death by
People Magazine. He then wrote songs for films, documentaries
and other artists, according to People.
The Hollywood Reporter said it was believed Johns died as a
result of a blood clot that originated in his ankle.
"Michael Johns was an incredible talent and we are deeply
saddened by the news of his passing," said a statement from the
Fox network and American Idol on the program's official Facebook
page. "He was a part of our American Idol family and he will be
truly missed."
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Dan Grebler)