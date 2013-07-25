Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25 Sex researcher Virginia Johnson, part of the famed Masters and Johnson team which did groundbreaking work on human sexuality, has died in St. Louis at the age of 88, St. Louis Public Radio reported on Thursday, quoting her son Scott.
Johnson and her ex-husband William Masters, who died in 2001, published the bestselling book "Human Sexual Response" in 1966.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Gerald E. McCormick)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)