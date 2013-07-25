KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25 Sex researcher Virginia Johnson, part of the famed Masters and Johnson team which did groundbreaking work on human sexuality, has died in St. Louis at the age of 88, St. Louis Public Radio reported on Thursday, quoting her son Scott.

Johnson and her ex-husband William Masters, who died in 2001, published the bestselling book "Human Sexual Response" in 1966.

