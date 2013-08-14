WASHINGTON Aug 14 The United States said on
Wednesday it had agreed to provide loan guarantees for Jordan to
help the country deal with an increasing economic burden from
turmoil in the region and an influx of refugees fleeing the
Syrian conflict.
The State Department said in a statement the United States
would guarantee the repayment of principal and interest on the
issuance of up to $1.25 billion seven-year Jordanian sovereign
bond.
"The administration is working with Congress with the goal of
providing the guarantee in October," the State Department added.