(Recasts with Obama and King Abdullah comments on Islamic
State)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Dec 5 President Barack Obama said on
Friday that the United States and its allies are making slow but
steady progress in the fight against Islamic State militants in
Iraq and Syria, and he pledged new aid to Jordan to grapple with
Syrian refugees.
Obama and Jordan's King Abdullah made a show of solidarity
against Islamic State, holding Oval Office talks that covered
the gamut from Iran's nuclear program to tensions between Israel
and the Palestinians.
"We recognize that it's a long-term and extremely complex
challenge, but it's one that we feel optimistic we'll be able to
succeed at," Obama said of the Islamic State battle, with
Abdullah seated at his side.
Beyond the military challenge, the two leaders discussed
some of Abdullah's ideas about organizing within Islam in a way
to allow peaceful Muslims to over time "isolate and ultimately
eradicate this strain" of the religion that has swept the
region, Obama said.
Abdullah has absorbed into his country some 1.5 million
refugees from Syria's civil war. To continue to deal with the
challenge, Obama pledged $1 billion in aid and a new loan
guarantee to help Jordan.
Abdullah, in an interview on CBS' "This Morning" that aired
Friday, described the fight against Islamic State as akin to a
third world war.
"We have to stand up and say, 'This is the line that is
drawn in the sand,'" he said. "It's clearly a fight between good
and evil."
The White House talks also covered international efforts to
persuade Iran to give up its nuclear program, which Tehran
denies is aimed at developing an atomic weapon. A deal eluded
negotiators late last month, but the effort continues.
Obama said it was unclear whether Tehran would seize its
chance for a deal in nuclear talks with western powers.
"I briefed His Majesty about our negotiations with Iran, and
indicated to him that we would prefer no deal to a bad deal, but
that we continue to hold out the possibility that we can
eliminate the risk of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon," Obama
told reporters.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina
Chiacu and Lisa Shumaker)