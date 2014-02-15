RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 14 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday pledged $1 billion in loan guarantees for Middle East ally Jordan and the renewal of a five-year aid package.

Obama made the announcement while meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at a summit at a California retreat. Jordan, one of the United States' closest allies in the Middle East, is a regional player in diplomatic efforts seeking peace in the turbulent region and is one of two Arab countries, the other being Egypt, that has signed a peace treaty with Israel.