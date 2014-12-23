WASHINGTON Dec 23 At least 60 journalists were
killed globally this year in work-related violence, with the
Middle East the deadliest region, the Committee to Protect
Journalists (CPJ) said in a year-end report on Tuesday.
The 2014 death toll marks a drop from 2013, when 70
journalists were killed, the New York-based watchdog group said.
The CPJ is investigating the deaths this year of at least 18
more journalists to see if they are work-related.
Almost half of the journalists killed this year died in the
Middle East. Syria was the deadliest country for journalists for
the third year in a row, with at least 17 killed there amid a
civil war.
Seventy-nine journalists have been killed in Syria since
fighting started in 2011, the CPJ said.
The last three years are the deadliest worldwide since the
CPJ began documenting journalists' killings in 1992, it said.
Almost a quarter of the journalists killed in 2014 were
members of the international press, about twice the proportion
CPJ has recorded in recent years, it said.
International correspondents killed included Anja
Niedringhaus, an Associated Press photographer shot in
Afghanistan in April while covering elections.
A U.S. freelance reporter and a U.S.-Israeli freelancer also
were killed by Islamic State militants, who have seized a large
swath of Iraq and Syria.
The most common job held by slain journalists was broadcast
reporter, at 35 percent, the CPJ said. It was followed by
photographer and camera operator, at 27 percent.
The CPJ said it considered a death work-related when its
staff is reasonably certain a journalist is killed in reprisal
for his or her work, in combat-related crossfire or while
carrying out a dangerous assignment.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)