* Another employee connected to Chief Investment Office
retains counsel
* Investigation focuses on three London traders
* Lawyer for high-profile "London Whale" trader said client
did nothing wrong
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, July 18 The two-month-old
investigation by U.S. authorities into how a group of traders in
London caused a nearly $6 billion trading loss at JPMorgan Chase
& Co. <J P M.N> is leading some players who were connected to the
unit involved in the scandal to hire lawyers.
The latest former JPMorgan executive to retain a lawyer to
deal with the federal probe and the bank's ongoing internal
investigation is Irvin Goldman, who was the chief risk officer
for the bank's Chief Investment Office (CIO) during the period
when the trading losses began to mount.
Goldman, who resigned last week, has hired a New York
defense attorney to represent him, confirmed a person familiar
with the matter who did not want to be publicly identified
because the investigation is continuing. Goldman is at least the
fifth person once employed by JPMorgan to retain counsel in the
matter some have dubbed the "London Whale" blunder.
Goldman, who served as the chief risk officer for the CIO
from Feb. 1 until May 14, could not be reached for comment.
Kristin Lemkau, a JPMorgan spokeswoman, said that Goldman
asked to leave the company and that during his tenure he
"behaved with integrity and we wish him well."
Former JPMorgan employees associated with the Chief
Investment Office began to retain lawyers as the investigation
by U.S. authorities became more serious last week in the wake of
the bank's recent finding that three London traders may have
tried to hide some of the losses.
Reuters earlier reported that on July 12, a day before
JPMorgan reported second-quarter earnings, the bank notified
U.S. securities regulators and criminal authorities that an
internal investigation had raised questions about the integrity
of some of the valuations used by the traders. The bank also
told U.S. authorities it would need to restate its first-quarter
earnings.
The London Whale is a reference to Bruno Iksil, a London
trader at JPMorgan who made the largest bets on derivatives tied
to corporate debt. Iksil and two other London-based traders,
Achilles Macris and Javier Martin-Artajo, recently left the
bank.
The investigation by federal authorities is now focusing on
the bank's finding that the three London traders may have taken
steps to hide their losses, according to people familiar with
the matter who are not permitted to speak publicly.
Ray Silverstein, Iksil's lawyer in London, said his client
does not believe he did anything wrong and "is confident he will
be exonerated."
A lawyer for Macris declined to comment. The lawyer for
Martin-Artajo did not return requests for comment.
Legal experts say that in the early stage of an
investigation it not uncommon for individuals with Wall Street
firms to retain lawyers even if they are not viewed as potential
suspects by law enforcement.
In an announcement on July 13, the bank said it had found
recordings, emails and documents that showed the three CIO
traders may have mismarked their positions and that it would
claw back compensation from CIO employees.
Ina Drew, who served as the head of the CIO office until the
shakeup on May 14, was among those set to lose compensation in
the clawbacks. A lawyer for Drew, who lives in upscale Short
Hills, N.J., did not respond to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Goldstein. Editing by Jennifer
Ablan and Ciro Scotti)