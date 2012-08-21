* At least six individuals have hired lawyers in probe
* Weiland has been reassigned to new risk control team
By Emily Flitter and David Henry
NEW YORK, Aug 21 Another JPMorgan Chase & Co
risk manager, who worked for a division that lost at
least $5.8 billion on a series of complex derivatives trades,
has hired a lawyer in connection with probes into the so-called
"London Whale" trading debacle, according to sources familiar
with the investigations.
Federal authorities are investigating an allegation that
some of the bank's traders in London may have tried to hide
hefty losses, and JPMorgan is conducting an internal probe.
Peter Weiland, who was head of risk at JPMorgan's Chief
Investment Office from late 2008 until the beginning of 2012, is
one of at least six people associated with the case who have
hired attorneys. He has been reassigned by the bank to a new
risk control team at the overhauled Chief Investment Office
where the loss occurred.
Weiland, who is based in New York, did not return requests
for comment, and his lawyer declined to comment.
Of the six people who have hired attorneys, all but Weiland
have either been fired by the bank or left on their own accord.
It is not clear how much interest federal authorities have
in Weiland over an incident that has proved to be a major
embarrassment for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. There is no
indication that authorities believe Weiland has done anything
wrong.
It is not unusual for traders to retain counsel in such
high-profile probes, in part to shield themselves when critical
discussions occur about possible criminal or civil wrongdoing.
So far, the investigation by the federal prosecutors and the
Federal Bureau of Investigation is mainly focusing on the
activities of the three former traders most directly responsible
for incurring the losses, according to people familiar with the
investigation. The Securities and Exchange Commission's New York
regional office also is investigating.
In January the Chief Investment Office changed its key risk
model in a way that made the amount of risk piling up in the
group's portfolio look smaller. JPMorgan in July said that the
model introduced in January, which has since been cast aside,
was implemented erroneously.
JPMorgan's internal probe involves two outside law firms and
more than 100 lawyers conducting interviews and reviewing
thousands of emails and internal communications.
The criminal probe by U.S. authorities, which began shortly
after JPMorgan disclosed in May that it may have lost at least
$2 billion on the derivatives bets, took on more urgency after
the bank notified U.S. authorities on July 12 that it had found
evidence the London traders may have used improper valuations in
an attempt to hide the severity of the losses.