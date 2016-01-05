WASHINGTON Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase has
been fined $48 million for failing to meet terms of a settlement
to resolve mortgage servicing violations, U.S. bank regulators
said on Tuesday.
The fine will be on top of another $2 billion that JPMorgan
had been ordered to pay to cover remediation costs and
foreclosure assistance to borrowers, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency said.
JPMorgan was among a number of banks which participated in a
2013 nationwide settlement with regulators over the practice of
robo-signing, in which banks pursued faulty foreclosures by
using defective or fraudulent documents.
The OCC also said Tuesday that EverBank will also
pay a $1 million fine for similar violations connected to the
mortgage servicing case.
