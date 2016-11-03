(Adds dropped 's' in 'iShares' in 2nd paragraph)

NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. high-yield bond exchange-traded funds finished marginally higher on Thursday, halting a seven-day losing streak spurred by falling oil prices and investor anxiety about next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

BlackRock's iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF , the largest junk bond ETF by assets at $16.3 billion, closed up 0.02 percent at $84.94 a share. It had lost about 2.8 percent in value during its seven-day decline.

Another large junk bond ETF, State Street's SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF with $11.6 billion in assets, ended up 0.03 percent at $35.76 a share.

Junk bond ETF prices steadied even as U.S. oil futures settled down 1.5 percent at $44.66 a barrel on Thursday due to a record weekly jump in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over whether OPEC can reach a deal to limit output.

Investors have turned jittery about the presidential race as recent polls showed Democrat Hillary Clinton's lead over Republican Donald Trump has shrunk following news of a renewed inquiry into her use of a private email server while secretary of state. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)