UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
(Adds dropped 's' in 'iShares' in 2nd paragraph)
NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. high-yield bond exchange-traded funds finished marginally higher on Thursday, halting a seven-day losing streak spurred by falling oil prices and investor anxiety about next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
BlackRock's iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF , the largest junk bond ETF by assets at $16.3 billion, closed up 0.02 percent at $84.94 a share. It had lost about 2.8 percent in value during its seven-day decline.
Another large junk bond ETF, State Street's SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF with $11.6 billion in assets, ended up 0.03 percent at $35.76 a share.
Junk bond ETF prices steadied even as U.S. oil futures settled down 1.5 percent at $44.66 a barrel on Thursday due to a record weekly jump in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over whether OPEC can reach a deal to limit output.
Investors have turned jittery about the presidential race as recent polls showed Democrat Hillary Clinton's lead over Republican Donald Trump has shrunk following news of a renewed inquiry into her use of a private email server while secretary of state. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.