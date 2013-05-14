WASHINGTON May 14 The decision to seek media records in connection with a probe into an unauthorized disclosure of classified information was made by a deputy attorney general because U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was recused from the matter, a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.

The Obama administration is facing a storm of questions over the Justice Department's controversial decision to secretly seize telephone records of the Associated Press.

In a background statement, the official said Holder recused himself from the matter because he was interviewed by the FBI in connection with the leak. (Reporting By Karey Van Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler)