WASHINGTON, June 4 Prosecutors running a U.S. leak probe told the Associated Press about a seizure of the news agency's phone records within 90 days of taking the records, as it was required to do, a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.

Peter Kadzik, a deputy assistant attorney general, wrote in a letter to lawmakers that the search was not secret and that the department complied with its notification obligation.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Beech)