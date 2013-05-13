(Updates with AP report)
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON May 13 The Associated Press on
Monday said the U.S. government secretly seized telephone
records of AP offices and reporters for a two-month period in
2012, describing the acts as a "massive and unprecedented
intrusion" into news-gathering operations.
AP Chief Executive Gary Pruitt, in a letter posted on the
agency's website, said the AP was informed last Friday that the
Justice Department gathered records for more than 20 phone lines
assigned to the agency and its reporters.
"There can be no possible justification for such an
overbroad collection of the telephone communications of The
Associated Press and its reporters," Pruitt said in the letter,
which was addressed to Attorney General Eric Holder.
An AP story on the records seizure said the government would
not say why it sought the records.
But it noted that U.S. officials have previously said the
U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia was
conducting a criminal investigation into information contained
in a May 7, 2012, AP story about a CIA operation in Yemen that
stopped an al Qaeda plot to detonate a bomb on an airplane
headed for the United States.
Five reporters and an editor involved in that story were
among those whose phone numbers were obtained by the government,
the AP said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia,
which notified the AP of the seizure, issued a statement on
Monday saying it was "careful and deliberative" when dealing
with issues around freedom of the press.
"We take seriously our obligations to follow all applicable
laws, federal regulations, and Department of Justice policies
when issuing subpoenas for phone records of media
organizations," the office said.
A Justice Department spokesman referred inquires to the U.S.
Attorney's Office.
The seized phone records were for April and May of 2012 and
AP bureaus in New York, Hartford and Washington were among those
affected, as well as an AP phone at the U.S. House of
Representatives press gallery, the AP said.
The records seized included general AP switchboard numbers
and an office shared fax line, according to the AP story on the
probe.
(Additional reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Boston; Editing by
Warren Strobel and Paul Simao)