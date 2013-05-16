(Restores dropped words in 2nd paragraph)

WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama said on Thursday he makes "no apologies" for his concern about leaks to the media that could compromise U.S. national security or put American military and intelligence officers at risk.

Obama expressed complete confidence in Attorney General Eric Holder and declined to comment about the Justice Department's seizure of phone records of Associated Press journalists, part of a probe into media leaks about a Yemen-based plot to bomb a U.S. airliner.

But he expressed support for the revival of a media shield law that he said would balance the need to protect press freedoms with national security concerns.