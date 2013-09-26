WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Nine companies based in
Japan and two executives have agreed to plead guilty and to pay
a total of more than $740 million in fines for their roles in
conspiracies to fix the prices of auto parts sold to U.S. car
manufacturers, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.
The department said that price-fixed automobile parts were
sold to Fiat SpA affiliate Chrysler Group LLC, Ford
Motor Co and General Motors Co, as well as to the
U.S. subsidiaries of Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mazda Motor
Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Nissan Motor Co
Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd's Subaru.