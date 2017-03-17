By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, March 17
took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S.
financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis,
with the executive branch of the federal government telling a
court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S.
Constitution.
The Justice Department filed a brief opposing the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau's appeal of a ruling that its
single-director structure does not hew to the constitution.
The decision that the bureau appealed also said the
president should have the power to fire the agency's head at
will. Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that
created the CFPB to protect individuals against fraud in
lending, the president can only fire the agency director for
cause.
The CFPB director is currently Obama appointee Richard
Cordray, hailed by consumer advocates for taking action against
payday lenders, credit card companies and debt collectors. Many
bankers and Wall Street executives, along with Republican
lawmakers, have said his authority to both write and enforce
regulations is too wide.
The agency can represent itself in court cases except for
those before the Supreme Court, putting President Donald Trump
in a rare predicament: he cannot direct the Justice Department
to withdraw the appeal.
Instead, the Justice Department could only file a brief
supporting the CFPB's opponent, mortgage company PHH Corp
.
"A single-headed independent agency presents a greater risk
than a multi-member independent commission of taking actions or
adopting policies inconsistent with the President’s executive
policy," the Justice Department argued, saying a commission must
compromise, while a single director does not answer to anyone.
The department also said that because CFPB directors hold
five-year terms, a president may not get a chance to appoint
someone who agrees with him. Cordray's term expires next year.
The department argued the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit should allow Trump to fire the
director at will, upholding the original decision reached by a
three-member panel of its judges in October.
No U.S. president has ever dismissed an independent agency's
director for cause. Republican lawmakers say Cordray's history
provides Trump with cause for dismissal, although some are
seeking a legislative path to fire him.
The rare inter-agency legal fight was widely expected.
After Trump's election win, some states' attorneys general
and Democrats in Congress sought permission to represent the
CFPB in the appeal, anticipating Trump would try to undermine
the agency.
(Editing by David Gregorio)