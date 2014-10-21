By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Justice Department
is restructuring its national security prosecution team to deal
with cyber attacks and the threat of sensitive technology ending
up in the wrong hands, as American business and government
agencies face more intrusions.
The revamp, led by Assistant Attorney General John Carlin,
also marks a recognition that national security threats have
broadened and become more technologically savvy since the 9/11
attacks against the United States.
As part of the shift, the Justice Department has created a
new position in the senior ranks of its national security
division to focus on cyber security and recruited an experienced
prosecutor, Luke Dembosky, to fill the position.
The agency is also renaming its counter-espionage section to
reflect its expanding work on cases involving violations of
export control laws, Carlin confirmed in an interview.
Such laws prohibit the export without appropriate licenses
of products or machinery that could be used in weapons or other
defense programs, or goods or services to countries sanctioned
by the U.S. government.
"We need to develop the capability and bandwidth to deal
with what we can see as an evolving threat," said Carlin, who
was confirmed to his post in April.
As Carlin builds his team, he has also recruited a new
deputy, Mary McCord, from the U.S. Attorney's office in
Washington.
The result, according to experts, could be an uptick in the
number of national security-related cases brought in federal
court, a shift in focus from the National Security Division's
prior mandate to investigate intelligence violations.
"This is not just a reshuffling of the deck," said former
national security cyber crime prosecutor Nicholas Oldham, who is
now in private practice.
CYBER THREATS
The changes come amid reports that hackers in Russia and
elsewhere are targeting everyone from the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization and the European Union, to JPMorgan Chase & Co
and other financial institutions.
The counter espionage section, which deals less with
on-the-ground spies than it used to, will now be called the
Counter Intelligence and Export Controls Section. A network of
terrorism prosecutors around the country called the
Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council, or ATAC, will also be renamed
the National Security/ATAC network to make clear its broader
responsibilities, Carlin said.
In 2012, Carlin helped create a similar network of national
security cyber specialists in each U.S. Attorney's office around
the country. That was the first of his efforts to start building
cyber expertise within the group of prosecutors that had access
to national security intelligence information.
In the first public case to come out of the effort, the
agency charged five Chinese military officers in May, accusing
them of hacking into U.S. nuclear, metal and solar companies to
steal trade secrets. The move ratcheted up tensions between the
two countries.
"This prosecution raises the risk that other countries are
going to go after our employees ... it's a risky strategy, but a
bold one," said Amy Jeffress, a former national security
prosecutor who is now in private practices at Arnold & Porter.
While the Chinese officers are not expected to be extradited
to face charges in the United States, Carlin said his team is
busy with similar cases that would likely be litigated in court.
"I think you will more regularly see the use of the criminal
justice system ... We are now actively investigating a variety
of nation-state cases. Not all, but some, will result in
prosecutions," he said.
In addition to Dembosky, who was coordinating litigation
within the criminal division's computer crime section and will
serve as one of four deputy assistant attorney generals, Carlin
has also brought on board others with cyber expertise. He
expects to bring in several more cyber lawyers soon. His chief
of staff, Anita Singh, also spent time as a prosecutor in the
computer crime section.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Karey Van Hall and
