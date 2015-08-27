WASHINGTON Aug 27 Swiss bank Hypothekarbank
Lenzburg AG, commonly known as HBL, has reached an agreement
with the United States over allegations it helped U.S. clients
hide assets and income from the Internal Revenue Service, the
Justice Department said on Thursday.
The bank will pay a penalty of $560,000, "stop misconduct
involving undeclared U.S. accounts," and cooperate in any
related legal proceedings in exchange for the department
agreeing not to prosecute the bank for tax-related criminal
offenses, the Justice Department said in a statement.
The agreement was reached as part of the U.S. Swiss Bank
Program established in 2013.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)