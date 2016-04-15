WASHINGTON, April 15 Renata Hesse, who has been in the midst of enforcing antitrust law during a surge of aggressive corporate dealmaking, has been named to head the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Friday.

"She (Hesse) has played a key role in some of the most challenging antitrust cases brought by the department in the last 15 years," Lynch said in a statement. "I am confident that, under her guidance, the Antitrust Division will continue to excel in its work to ensure free and fair markets and to protect American consumers."

Hesse replaces Bill Baer, who was promoted to acting associate attorney general to replace the outgoing Stuart Delery as of Sunday.

She was most recently a deputy assistant attorney general in the division. Her promotion is effective as of Sunday.

Hesse, who has previously served as acting assistant attorney general for antitrust, also did a stint at the Federal Communications Commission, where she oversaw the FCC investigation of AT&T Corp's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA. The government challenged that deal in court and it was scuttled in 2011.

The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which share the work of ensuring that proposed mergers are legal under antitrust law, face a large number of complicated high value deals.

Two of the most controversial deals under review are health insurance mergers. Anthem Inc announced its proposed $47 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp last July, the same month that Aetna Inc said it planned to buy Humana Inc for $37 billion. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)