WASHINGTON, June 3 Prosecutors who investigated a leak of secret U.S. information about North Korea never sought to file criminal charges against a Fox News reporter who acquired and reported the information, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Peter Kadzik, a deputy assistant attorney general, explained prosecutors' reasoning in a letter to Republican lawmakers who last week said they were concerned about the FBI describing the reporter, James Rosen, as a co-conspirator in the case. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Doina Chiacu)