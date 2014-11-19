PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Department of Justice collected a record $24.7 billion in penalties from fraud and other cases in fiscal year 2014, the agency said on Wednesday, as fines against banks for financial misconduct soared.
Collections from civil and criminal actions, including money collected on behalf of other agencies, was $8 billion in 2013, and $13 billion in 2012.
Collections in 2014 were boosted by multi-billion dollar payouts from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc to resolve claims they misled investors about the quality of mortgage bonds in the run up to the financial crisis, and include $11 billion in payments made to federal agencies or states.
Payouts in fiscal year 2014, which ended Sept. 30, also include hundreds of millions of dollars in fines levied on UBS AG and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.
"It shows the fruits of the Justice Department's tireless work in enforcing federal laws ... and in holding financial institutions accountable for their roles in causing the 2008 financial crisis," Attorney General Eric Holder said in announcing the total collections. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chris Reese)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.