WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Justice Department
on Tuesday said it has intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit
against Symantec Corporation that alleges the company
submitted false claims to a government agency it worked with
under contract.
The case alleges that Symantec, a security software maker,
knowingly falsified information it provided to the U.S. General
Services Administration about prices it was offering to
commercial customers.
A whistleblower originally filed the suit, which was then
investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of
Columbia.
The contract, according to the Justice Department, involved
hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and spanned from 2007
to 2012.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)