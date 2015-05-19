(Adds comment from UPS and plaintiff's lawyer)
WASHINGTON May 19 UPS has agreed to pay
$25 million to settle some allegations that it submitted false
claims to the U.S. government in an attempt to hide late
deliveries, according to court documents unsealed on Tuesday and
released by the U.S. Department of Justice.
United Parcel Service Inc, known as UPS, allegedly hid the
fact that it was late to deliver packages, keeping customers
from being eligible for refunds, according to the documents.
A former employee of UPS, Robert Fulk, was a whistleblower
in the suit who alleged UPS knowingly recorded inaccurate
delivery times from 2004 to 2014 on packages guaranteed for
next-day delivery, the department said. UPS also wrote down
codes such as "security delay" and "customer not in" that were
false, it added.
Julie Grohovsky, of law firm Wu, Grohovsky and Whipple that
represented Fulk, said her client was brushed off when he
questioned his manager about the false reports on late
deliveries. Fulk left the company before he filed the lawsuit.
UPS spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg said the company negotiated
the settlement to avoid lengthy and costly litigation, but it
has not acknowledged liability.
"UPS values its relationships with all of its customers and
continues to be a valued supplier in good standing with federal
and state governments," Rosenberg said in a statement to
Reuters.
The federal government as well as nineteen states, the
District of Columbia and the cities of Chicago and New York were
also plaintiffs in the suit.
The $25 million payment from UPS covers its settlement with
the federal government and the state of New Jersey. Litigation
continues between UPS and the remaining states and cities,
according to Wu, Grohovsky and Whipple.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Christian Plumb)