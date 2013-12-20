By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The fight against Wall Street
crime, long the domain of New York prosecutors, is increasingly
being pursued out of Washington, as lawyers at the Justice
Department's headquarters build expertise and gain the clout
needed to grab high-profile cases.
The shift has also prompted New York's top law firms to
recruit from Washington, making those prosecutors more desirable
as they head to private practice.
The change has been years in the making.
The U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of New
York - often referred to as the "Sovereign District" since its
prosecutors have a reputation for independence from headquarters
- sits steps away from Wall Street. It has built expertise in
the financial markets and in targeting financial fraud.
But in recent years, the DOJ's criminal division has gained
similar experience through cases against money launders and
market manipulation.
The probes ended up producing cases including last year's
$1.2 billion settlement with HSBC Holdings plc for ignoring
ill-gotten gains that flowed through its branches and a $619
million deal with ING Bank, which violated sanctions by routing
Cuban and Iranian wire transfers through the United States.
The DOJ's criminal division was also awarded the task of
leading the probe and prosecuting the manipulation of benchmark
interest rates including Libor. The result was some of the
largest penalties to date, including a $1.5 billion deal between
DOJ, Washington commodities regulators and UBS last December.
"Traditionally, that's the kind of case that might have been
brought by a U.S. Attorney's office, but got those
cases," said white-collar defense lawyer Steven Peikin, a
partner at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York.
These cases have positioned the division for new financial
fraud investigations that would have otherwise gone to New York.
In one recent example, Manhattan federal prosecutors were
interested in investigating allegations that banks manipulated
foreign exchange rates, another financial inquiry that came to
the attention of U.S. and European authorities earlier this
year, people familiar with that probe said.
The Attorney General ultimately decided to keep the inquiry
at the Criminal Division in Washington, the sources said.
"One of our goals starting in '09 was to make the criminal
division a center for criminal justice policymaking and
enforcement. I think that absolutely happened," said Lanny
Breuer, who led the division for four years and left earlier
this year for the law firm Covington & Burling in Washington.
"I saw when I left and I am very aware of what law firms
want. There is a premium on Washington experience," Breuer said.
HOT JOB MARKET
Top law firms are looking to hire additional white-collar
attorneys to capitalize on this trend, according to legal
recruiters, including New York firms that have long counseled
financial institutions and other corporate clients but have
historically had little Washington presence.
Two such firms, Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Davis Polk &
Wardwell both hired Washington-based officials in the past month
to boost their white-collar enforcement defense practices.
Other firms, including WilmerHale, Hogan Lovells and
O'Melveny & Myers are also expanding their groups.
Washington experience has become so coveted that some
prosecutors have commuted from New York for it. John Buretta,
who left the department in October, traveled each week from New
York, where his family is, to help run the criminal division.
"The reason everyone does it is because there is great
enforcement work being done there...the magnitude of the cases,
especially over the last several years has been very
significant," Buretta said.
Last month, Buretta joined Cravath, which does not have an
office in Washington and rarely recruits from outside the firm.
Multiple prosecutors from the division are planning to leave
the department soon, people familiar with their moves said, and
will be in big demand from top law firms, according to lawyers
in the field and legal recruiters.
Officials who will depart soon include Charles Duross, who
has run the foreign corruption unit; Mythili Raman, who
currently leads the criminal division; and Denis McInerney, who
has run the division's fraud section, people familiar with the
moves said. All declined comment through a spokesman.
"Until recent years, the elite Wall Street firms really
didn't focus much on Washington at all, and that's changed,"
said Stephen Nelson of recruiting firm McCormick Group, who
specializes in placing lawyers in D.C.