April 17 Kansas has begun a search for
underwriters to sell $1 billion of taxable pension bonds that
won final approval this week, the state's Development Finance
Authority said on Friday.
A bill signed into law Wednesday by Governor Sam Brownback
authorizes 30-year bonds backed by annual state appropriations
and limits the bond interest rate to 5 percent.
Potential underwriting firms have a May 1 deadline to reply
to a request for qualifications for the deal.
The authority said no decision has been made on the timing
or the structure for the bond sale.
Proceeds from the bond sale would flow to the Kansas Public
Employee Retirement System, boosting its funded ratio to 66
percent from 60.7 percent and lowering the unfunded liability to
$6.28 billion from $7.26 billion, according to a legislative
report on the bill.
Kansas sold $500 million of insured pension bonds through
the authority in 2004 with interest rates topping out at 5.5
percent for bonds due in 2034.
States and local governments have sold about $105 billion of
taxable pension bonds since 1986, according to a July 2014
report by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.
The practice, which relies on the assumption that invested
proceeds will result in higher returns than the interest cost on
the bonds, has come under scrutiny particularly in the wake of
Detroit's $1.4 billion issuance that was tied in part to soured
interest-rate swaps that helped drive the city to file the
biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy in 2013.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)