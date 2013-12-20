WICHITA, Kan. Dec 20 A Kansas man charged with plotting to bomb the Mid-Continent Airport in Wichita, Kansas, is a danger to the community and a flight risk and should be detained until trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled on Friday.

Terry Loewen, 58, an aviation technician, appeared in federal court in Wichita on Friday for a detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Karen Humphreys. Authorities said Loewen had expressed a desire to kill as many people as possible in support of followers of Islam. (Reporting by Alice Mannette in Wichita and Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Scott Malone)