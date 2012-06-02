LOS ANGELES, June 2 "Desperate Housewives"
actress Kathryn Joosten, who won two Emmy awards for her
supporting role as a nosy neighbor on the recently ended hit
show, died of lung cancer on Saturday, her spokeswoman said. She
was 72.
Joosten died with her family at her side at home in Westlake
Village, 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Los Angeles, said her
publicist, Nadine Jolson. She had battled the disease since
being diagnosed in 2001.
Her death came less than three weeks after the airing of the
final episode of "Desperate Housewives" in which Joosten's
character, Karen McCluskey, died of the illness with the Johnny
Mathis song "Wonderful, Wonderful" playing in her room.
Joosten's gossipy character often butted heads and
occasionally joined in schemes with the main female characters
on the show, Susan, Lynette, Bree and Gabrielle.
Besides her role as the irritable but often kind-hearted
McCluskey on "Desperate Housewives" - which she joined in 2005 -
Joosten was known for playing the secretary to fictional U.S.
President Josiah Bartlet on "The West Wing," an acclaimed drama
program that ended in 2006.
Joosten's career as an actress began in middle age, after
she worked as a psychiatric nurse and had been married and
divorced.
She worked as a street performer at Disney World in Orlando,
Florida, in the early 1990s before moving on to character roles
on television in "Murphy Brown," "Frasier" and "The Drew Carey
Show."
Her other credits included supporting roles on the soap
opera "General Hospital" and the films "Hostage" (2005) and
"Bedtime Stories" (2008).
Joosten won an Emmy in 2005 and another in 2008, both for
outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on
"Desperate Housewives."
"We are laughing through our tears," her family said in a
statement. She is survived by her sons, Jonathan and Timothy.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Greg McCune and
Peter Cooney)