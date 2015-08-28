By Edward McAllister
| PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss.
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. Aug 28 The columned
facade of Pass Christian's city hall looks out over the
Mississippi coastline to a refurbished harbor, a new yacht club
and a bar where locals streamed in for sundown cocktails.
A few miles west, in the city of Bay St. Louis, tourists
strolled through the colorful galleries, antique stores and
cafes that dot its quaint main street.
Ten years ago this week, the eye of Hurricane Katrina ripped
through these two small towns, which face each other across a
small bay 60 miles (97 km) east of New Orleans.
The storm, the costliest disaster of its kind in U.S.
history, caused some of the worst damage in the region here,
leaving few buildings standing, killing dozens and forcing
thousands to flee.
The appearance now is one of impressive regeneration, thanks
in part to government grants that helped these towns and others
nearby recover more quickly than some urban areas of New
Orleans. Schools, churches and city buildings have been rebuilt
and many residents have returned. Some areas are better than
before the storm, locals say.
But behind the fresh white paint of the city buildings
and the growing optimism, there are signs of persistent
difficulties for these picturesque towns, which can no longer
rely on government grants.
Deterred by insurance fees, businesses that once lined the
Mississippi coast have moved inland. Summer weekend tourism
is yet to fully recover, local officials said, and this has cost
coastal towns much-needed revenue. While populations have
swollen in the last 10 years, thousands of residents who left
before the storm never came back.
"The challenges will remain for the rest of our lives," said
Leo McDermott, mayor of Pass Christian. "It will never be easy
street again."
One block back from the flat sandy beach, away from the city
hall complex that received $1.5 million in Federal Emergency
Management Agency funding, the streets were largely deserted on
a sunny afternoon this week. The city's population has bounced
back to 5,000 from the 1,000 that stayed after the storm, but it
remains 20 percent lower than pre-hurricane levels.
"People is the answer. We need more people walking around,"
McDermott said.
Pass Christian sales tax revenue for the year ending
Sept. 30 is projected to top $1.2 million, surpassing
pre-Katrina levels for the first time since the hurricane and
nearly three times what they were in the year after Katrina.
But it is a precarious existence: More than half those
receipts come from one Walmart store, and sales tax
makes up less than 20 percent of total city revenues.
BACK TO NORMALCY
Across the bay, Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame was
optimistic about the future, but recognized that more
infrastructure projects - and more money - are needed to bring
the town fully back.
In all, more than half a billion dollars was spent on the
city after the storm, from Federal Emergency Management Agency,
the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Housing and
Urban Development, Fillingame said. That includes a new gas and
sewer system and the city's share of a two-mile bridge across
the bay to Pass Christian that was rebuilt after the storm.
State and federal funding mostly stopped in 2012, leaving a
void that the city is now trying to fill.
Bay St Louis' projected revenue this year, above $7.4
million, is approaching the $7.7 million of revenues in 2004.
But Bay St Louis now has 4,000, or 40 percent, more people after
an annexation of a nearby ward in 2006.
While demand is strengthening, prized waterfront property
prices are still 40 percent lower than pre-Katrina levels, said
Don Buisson, sales associate at O'Dwyer Realty in Bay St Louis.
The harbor, which opened last year, houses yachts and sail
boats, but more than a third of the slips are empty.
"Getting back to normalcy can be challenging," Fillingame
said. "Things can be tight, but we are very much on schedule."
IT WILL BE BETTER
Few places reveal the contrast between progress and problems
than the City of Waveland, just west of Bay St. Louis. FEMA
described Waveland as "ground zero" for Hurricane Katrina.
Next to a newly built city hall and a business center,
dozens of housing lots remain empty. Grass and brush have grown
around old "for sale" signs, some of them offering reduced
prices.
The whole region is littered with memories of what happened
10 years ago, and the possessions and the people that were lost.
Damien Lawton, who grew up in Pass Christian, left before
Katrina struck and never came back to live. He still works as a
manager at Shaggy's, a popular seafood restaurant and bar in the
harbor, overlooking the ocean.
During a conversation this week, Lawton pointed from the bar
over to the beach where his grandmother's casket was found
washed up after Katrina, uprooted from a nearby cemetery.
Despite the recollections, Lawton, like many others along
this coastline, is mostly upbeat. He wants to look to the future
now.
"It is getting there," he said. "It will take time. It will
be better than it was."
(Editing By Frank McGurty and Cynthia Osterman)