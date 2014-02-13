Feb 13 At least one person was injured in a gas
line explosion in Kentucky that engulfed and destroyed homes and
cars, authorities said early on Thursday morning.
The explosion and fire in Knifley, Kentucky, about 90 miles
(145 kms) south of Louisville, could be seen "just as plain as
day" from Columbia, about 12 miles from the blaze, a local
police officer said.
Police were notified of an explosion at about 1 a.m. local
time (1000 GMT), said Adair County Emergency Management Director
Greg Thomas.
The explosion spawned multiple woodland and structural
fires, Thomas said. Three homes were set ablaze, two of them
were fully destroyed, as well as about two barns and four cars.
The one injured person was sent to an area hospital but the
extent of his or her injuries was not known, Thomas said.
The pipeline is owned by Columbia Gulf Transmission, Thomas
said. The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The fires had largely been contained and were being let to
burn out, Thomas said.
