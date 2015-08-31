NEW YORK Aug 31 A bankruptcy filing by tiny
Hillview, Kentucky, is more evidence that municipalities
increasingly see Chapter 9 as a way to fix their finances, a
move that is negative for the entire local government sector,
Moody's credit agency said on Monday.
Hillview filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy earlier this month,
the first filing for a city since Detroit in 2013, after being
slammed with an $11.4 million judgment that had ballooned to $15
million because of interest, the city's attorney Tammy Baker
said in an interview a week ago. The judgment is concerns a land
sale.
The city follows the Town of Mammoth Lakes, California,
Boise County, Idaho and the Township of Westfall, Pennsylvania
in citing legal judgments as reasons for Chapter 9, Moody's said
on Monday.
Westfall received court approval to reorganize under Chapter
9, reducing the payment on a $20.8 million legal obligation to a
developer, Moody's said.
Moody's warned that Hillview may have difficulty proving
insolvency in federal bankruptcy court.
"Generally, a municipality must prove that it is not paying
its debts on time or is unable to pay the obligations as they
become due," Moody's said.
The city of 8,000 people, located 15 miles (24 km) south of
Louisville, can still increase its property and occupational
license taxes, Moody's said. Hillview can also issue bonds to
pay for losses in legal judgments, according to the credit
rating agency.
Although Hillview is the first city to file for bankruptcy
since Detroit, cases like these occasionally pop up, said Matt
Fabian, a managing director of Municipal Market Advisors last
week. It's a typical risk for the muni market, he said.
"This is not something to not worry about, small credits do
get in over their heads," Fabian said. "This activity has always
been with the muni market and likely always will be."
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)