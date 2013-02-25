LONDON Feb 25 John Kerry, in London on his first trip as U.S. Secretary of State, telephoned Moaz Alkhatib, head of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, on Monday to urge him to attend a planned Syria meeting in Rome this week, a U.S. official said.

"The secretary just completed a call with President Alkhatib ... to encourage him to come to Rome," said the senior U.S. official travelling with Kerry, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Tim Castle)