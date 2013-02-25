LONDON Feb 25 Iran still has time to find a
diplomatic solution to the international standoff over its
nuclear programme but the Islamic Republic must negotiate with
world powers in good faith, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Monday.
"The window for a diplomatic solution simply cannot by
definition remain open forever. But it is open today. It is open
now," Kerry told reporters in London.
"There is still time but there is only time if Iran makes
the decision to come to the table and negotiate in good faith.
We are prepared to negotiate in good faith, in mutual respect in
an effort to avoid whatever terrible consequences could follow
failure. And so the choice really is in the hands of the
Iranians. And we hope they will make the right choice."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Maria Golovnina)