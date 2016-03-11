WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stressed the importance of moving now to end the conflicts in Syria and Yemen during talks with top Saudi Arabian officials on Friday, a senior U.S. State Department officials said.

"Secretary Kerry emphasized that now is the time to keep moving forward toward ending the conflicts in Syria and Yemen," the official said after Kerry met Saudi King Salman as well as the kingdom's crown prince, deputy crown prince and foreign minister at a military base outside Hafr al-Batin, Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing by G Crosse)