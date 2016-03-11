WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry stressed the importance of moving now to end the
conflicts in Syria and Yemen during talks with top Saudi Arabian
officials on Friday, a senior U.S. State Department officials
said.
"Secretary Kerry emphasized that now is the time to keep
moving forward toward ending the conflicts in Syria and Yemen,"
the official said after Kerry met Saudi King Salman as well as
the kingdom's crown prince, deputy crown prince and foreign
minister at a military base outside Hafr al-Batin, Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing by G Crosse)