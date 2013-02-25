LONDON Feb 25 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry urged Syria's opposition on Monday to attend a planned
international meeting in Rome this week, saying that President
Barack Obama was evaluating further steps required in order to
help protect Syrian civilians.
"Today we were discussing various options and I'm not going
to go into what they may or not be at this point in time," he
told reporters on a visit to London where he met British
officials.
"I want our friends in the Syrian opposition council to know
we are not coming to Rome simply to talk. We're coming to Rome
to make the decision about next steps and perhaps even other
options that may or not be discussed further after that."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Mohammed Abbas; Writing by
Maria Golovnina; editing by Michael Holden)