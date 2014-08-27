By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Aug 27 A U.S. State Department
lawyer who played a key role in the Keystone XL pipeline review
is moving on, sources said on Wednesday, the latest departure of
a senior official involved with the long-delayed project.
Keith Benes helped produce the government's two
environmental impact reviews on Keystone, which concluded that
the 1,200-mile (1,900-km) pipeline might encourage Canadian oil
sands development, but would not meaningfully worsen global
climate change.
However, Keystone opponents see the personnel shifts as
opportunities to influence one of the most politically charged
issues of President Barack Obama's second term.
"This could give us a chance for some fresh conversations,"
said Anthony Swift, an attorney with the Natural Resources
Defense Council, an environmental group opposed to the pipeline.
The oil industry has been cheered by the official findings
that Keystone will not seriously worsen global warming and
executives have urged quick approval.
Environmentalists, though, say the plan to move 830,000
barrels per day of crude from Canada to U.S. refineries must be
rejected as part of a broader campaign to fight climate change.
Benes, a former corporate lawyer, had worked on the Keystone
project since 2007 - the year TransCanada Corp sought
U.S. permission to build the cross-border link.
Because the pipeline would extend over the U.S.-Canada
border, the State Department must either bless or reject the
proposal based on its reading of the national interest.
Obama has said he will have the last word on Keystone and
that climate change concerns will weigh on his decision.
Benes, who declined comment through a State Department
official, fielded industry and environmentalist concerns in the
Keystone debate. In September, he will join Columbia
University's Center on Global Energy Policy, a think tank led by
former Obama energy advisor Jason Bordoff.
Benes' departure is one of several recent instances of
senior staff working on Keystone who have left with the project
still in limbo.
Carlos Pascual, who led the State Department's energy policy
unit, will join Columbia University next month. Kerri-Ann Jones,
the department's environmental officer, left government service
in April and Genevieve Walker, who oversaw domestic
environmental concerns raised by Keystone, left in January.
A department spokesman said the personnel changes "are
commonplace and routine" and would not interrupt the Keystone
review.
Nebraska landowners have challenged the pipeline route, and
the state's Supreme Court is due to hear arguments on Sept. 5.
A ruling in that case is expected late this year. A decision
against the pipeline could spur further State Department study,
meaning more delays for a project that TransCanada says has cost
roughly $2.4 billion so far.
