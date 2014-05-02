OTTAWA May 2 Canada is not considering a NAFTA
challenge after the United States once again delayed its
decision on approving TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford
told reporters on Friday.
In recent weeks, some senior former Canadian officials have
said that if U.S. President Barack Obama blocks the pipeline,
Canada could launch a challenge on the grounds that the North
American Free Trade Agreement guaranteed unfettered access for
Canadian exporters to the United States.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing
by James Dalgleish)