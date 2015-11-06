OTTAWA Nov 6 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau voiced disappointment on Friday with the U.S. decision
to block the Keystone XL pipeline but said he respected the
country's right to do so and he looked forward to a "fresh
start" with President Barack Obama.
"The Canada-U.S. relationship is much bigger than any one
project and I look forward to a fresh start with President Obama
to strengthen our remarkable ties in a spirit of friendship and
cooperation," the newly sworn in leader said in a statement.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by
Christian Plumb)