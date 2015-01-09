WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Friday to approve the Keystone
XL oil pipeline, despite a threat by the White House to veto
legislation on the project.
The bill passed, 266-153, with 28 of the House Democrats
voting for the pipeline, down three from a similar vote in
November. The Senate will debate a similar bill early next week.
President Barack Obama has said the State Department should
finish its assessment of the project before he decides whether
to approve it. TransCanada Corp's pipeline would help
transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of mostly Canadian
tar sands oil to refineries along the Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bill Trott)